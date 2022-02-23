MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — As many families went about their ‘Twosday’ like it was any other day, two families got an extra special surprise for the rare occasion.

Not only did two families celebrate the births of their newborns at Ascension Providence, but the births also occurred during the 2 p.m. hour. Paisley was born at 2:33 p.m. and Jourdan was born at 2:06 p.m.

Paisley and Jourdin

Feb. 22 was not just an average Tuesday, it is what is referred to as a palindrome. A palindrome is a word, phrase or date that reads the same backward and forwards. Not only was it 2/22/22, it was also on a Tuesday, which is why some referred to it as ‘Twosday’.

