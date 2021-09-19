Two empty kayaks found less than a mile apart in Bon Secour Bay

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The Coast Guard is asking for the public’s help in finding the owners of two kayaks that were found floating in Bon Secour bay Sunday.

A yellow kayak was found about two miles north of Gulf Highlands in Bon Secour Bay.

A few hours after the Coast Guard found the yellow kayak, a grey kayak was found less than a mile away. The grey kayak was found 0.8 miles east of the yellow kayak, three miles northeast of the Gulf Highlands.

If you have any information, contact the Coast Guard Sector Mobile at 833-MOB-USCG.