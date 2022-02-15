MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Passenger rail service through Mobile is a step closer to becoming a reality. Amtrak and members of the Southern Rail Commission are holding public hearings this week. This is about not just the proposed rail service but also trying to address the opposition by freight train operators Norfolk Southern and CSX

This is a project that’s been talked about for nearly two decades. Mobile has been without passenger rail service since Hurricane Katrina damaged the track. People in favor of the rail service say this is an important amenity that’s been discussed and studied for many years.

Amtrak announced they were interested in bringing rail services to the gulf coast, with stops in La., Miss. and Ala. The services would connect Mobile to New Orleans, with four stops in Mississippi –Pascagoula, Biloxi, Gulfport, and Bay St. Louis. There will be two days of public hearings starting at 9:30 Tuesday and Wednesday morning at the Renaissance Mobile Riverview Plaza Hotel, they are open to the public via Livestream. This is the first of a number of hearings.

The hearings will be streamed here.

Amtrak says they have a right to use these tracks for passenger rail service and says the freight operators have to prove why they couldn’t accommodate passenger service under the law.

In a filing sent last year, freight train operators say they opposed this rail service because they say it would substantially impair freight service unless Amtrak agrees to fund more infrastructure improvements.