Two Citronelle city employees facing HR investigation

Mobile County

by:

Posted: / Updated:
citronelle seal web_1533069312842.jpg.jpg

CITRONELLE, Ala. (WKRG) — Two City of Citronelle employees are facing an HR investigation.

Citronelle’s mayor confirmed to WKRG News 5 disciplinary actions have been taken, but he did not go into detail about what those actions were.

The mayor would not name the two employees or say what prompted the investigation.

LATEST POSTS:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the WKRG Weather APP for iOS Download the WKRG Weather APP for Android
Download the WKRG News APP for iOS Download the WKRG News APP for Android

Latest Videos

More Video

More Local News

3-Day Forecast

Trending Stories