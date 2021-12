MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Two children were shot at a home on Clark Street late Tuesday night.

According to Mobile Police, the shooting happened at around 11:47 p.m. Police said the injuries to the 9-year-old and 6-year-old were not life-threatening. One was shot in the ankle. The other was hit in the shoulder.

Investigators are working to identify a person of interest.