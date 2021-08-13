Two children kidnapped from Georgia recovered in Mobile, suspect arrested

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Two kidnapped children are in the custody of The Mobile County Department of Human resources after Mobile Police and units from the Chickasaw Police Department apprehended the kidnapping suspect in Mobile.

On Thursday at 11 a.m., Mobile Police spotted a vehicle they thought to be involved in a Smyrna, Ga. custodial kidnapping, according to the Mobile Police. Vehicle tag verification confirmed the suspicion and Chickasaw Police assisted the felony stop on the Lee Street exit on I-65 north bound.

The two children, aged 8 and 10, were placed in custody. The suspect, Jesse Blackford, 44, was arrested.