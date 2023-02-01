Officials with the Mobile Police Department said they are investigating two burglaries that happened less than an hour apart in Mobile Tuesday.

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Officials with the Mobile Police Department said they are investigating two burglaries that happened less than an hour apart in Mobile Tuesday.

According to officials, officers were called to the 3000 block of Medford Drive East, near Knollwood Drive, at 11:04 a.m., for a report of a burglary. The victim told officers that a man entered their home without permission. The victim confronted the burglar who then ran from the scene on foot. Officers searched the area but did not find the man.

At 11:40 a.m., officers were called to the 1000 block of Highway 90 for a report of a burglary. Officers arrived at the scene and were told the same story from this victim as they were told from the earlier victim.

WKRG News 5 reached out to the Mobile Police Department to find out if the two incidents were related. Officials told us they are investigating.