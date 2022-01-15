Two arrested following high-speed chase in Prichard

Mobile County
Posted: / Updated:

PRICHARD, Ala. (WKRG) — Two men face drug and traffic charges after Prichard Police say the suspects led them on a high-speed chase into Saraland. According to a news release, police attempted to stop a vehicle near Burger King on Highway 45 and Leeds Avenue Friday. Police say the driver didn’t stop and led them on a chase that ended at Highway 158 in Saraland. Police say, during the chase, the passenger in the vehicle began dumping several small bags of a green leafy substance that’s believed to be marijuana.

Police arrested the two men. The alleged driver, 27-year-old Terrance Ball was charged with reckless endangerment, drug possession, and attempting to elude police. The alleged passenger, 25-year-old Curtis Carson was charged with drug possession. Both men were booked into jail Friday and released after posting bond.

Terrance Ball
Curtis Carson

