Two arrested after Mobile police chase

Mobile County
Posted: / Updated:

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Two people are in custody after a police chase in Mobile Tuesday morning.

It started near St. Stephens Road and Ann Street. MPD says the suspects bailed from the car about a mile away on Lawrence Street. Both were taken into custody around 11 a.m.

Police say they were chasing the vehicle because it was reported stolen.

LATEST POSTS:

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Videos

More Video

More Local News

More Mobile County
More Baldwin County
More Northwest Florida

Trending Stories