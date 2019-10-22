Two arrested after Mobile police chase

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Two people are in custody after a police chase in Mobile Tuesday morning.
It started near St. Stephens Road and Ann Street. MPD says the suspects bailed from the car about a mile away on Lawrence Street. Both were taken into custody around 11 a.m.
Police say they were chasing the vehicle because it was reported stolen.
