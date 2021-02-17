MPD: Two arrested after oyster shell statue damaged, vehicle flipped in Bienville Square

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Two men have been charged with criminal mischief after Mobile police say they damaged an oyster shell statue and flipped a vehicle on its side in Bienville Square earlier this month.

  • Timothy Cameron
  • Travis Cameron

On Friday, Feb. 5, police say Timothy Cameron, 22, and Travis Cameron, 25, caused damage to an oyster shell statute, flipped a vehicle on its side, then fled in a Ford F-150. The pair were arrested on Friday, Feb. 12. Each man faces a criminal mischief charge.

This isn’t the first time an oyster shell statue has been damaged downtown. In July 2019, the oyster statue honoring Wintzell’s oyster shucker Willie Brown was toppled.

