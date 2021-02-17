MPD: Two arrested after oyster shell statue damaged, vehicle flipped in Bienville Square

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Two men have been charged with criminal mischief after Mobile police say they damaged an oyster shell statue and flipped a vehicle on its side in Bienville Square earlier this month.

Timothy Cameron

Travis Cameron

On Friday, Feb. 5, police say Timothy Cameron, 22, and Travis Cameron, 25, caused damage to an oyster shell statute, flipped a vehicle on its side, then fled in a Ford F-150. The pair were arrested on Friday, Feb. 12. Each man faces a criminal mischief charge.

This isn’t the first time an oyster shell statue has been damaged downtown. In July 2019, the oyster statue honoring Wintzell’s oyster shucker Willie Brown was toppled.