Two 17-year-old Baker High School students killed in crash in Eight Mile

EIGHT MILE, Ala. (WKRG) – Two 17-year-old teenage girls who went to Baker High School were killed in a fatal crash on Friday night in Eight Mile, police say.

Hannah Wright and Rene Nguyen were killed when the pair were driving on University Blvd, failed to stop at a stop sign, and hit a tree head-on at the intersection to US-45, according to Prichard police.

Officers say the car they were in was traveling at an unknown speed.

Both girls were pronounced dead at the scene by county EMS. A toxicology report is pending.

Family members tell WKRG News 5 Hannah Wright was an honors student at Baker High School.

A candlelight vigil is planned for Wednesday night at Baker High School.

It will begin at 6:00 p.m. on the football field, weather permitting. Social distancing and masks will be required.

This is a developing story.

