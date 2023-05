MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Two 16-year-old men were arrested after Mobile Police were attempting to pull them over for driving a stolen vehicle, according to officials with the Mobile Police Department.

According to Mobile Police, the driver pulled over and ran to the Estates on Lafayette Square Apartments on Downtowner Boulevard.

Police said the suspects ran inside an apartment but were immediately arrested and taken to Strickland Youth Center.