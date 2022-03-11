MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Mobile Police arrested a pair of twins for a shooting that happened Thursday, March 10 at Maitre Park. One of the victims was a 16-year-old girl, according to Mobile Police.

Officers arrested 22-year-old Consuela and Allie Jones, twin sisters who are suspected of shooting two people at Maitre Park. Investigators determined that the shooting happened after the group got into a fight. Two women began shooting at the victims, hitting a 16-year-old girl and another woman, according to a news release from the MPD.

The pair were driven to the hospital using a personal vehicle. Their injuries are non-life-threatening, according to the release.

Allie Jones

Consuela Jones

Officers searched the area and arrested the sisters at a home at the 600 block of Shannon Street.