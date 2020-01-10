Tutorial on how to use the WKRG Weather App

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — At News 5 we keep you updated 24/7 with a user friendly app that allows you to stay updated with the weather. Meteorologist Colleen Peterson breaks down step by step how to use the WKRG Weather app.

This app is available for apple and android and is free in the App Store. Once you open the app you will be taken to the home screen. It will ask you if you would like the app to use your location and if you would like push alerts.

It will take you to the home screen and at the top there will be an advisory or warning that is current and if you click on it, it will give you all of the location and timing details. Anytime you want to go back to the home page click the top left arrow on your screen.

Scrolling left on the home page to the interactive radar you can click on it and scroll in and out of the radar by pinching your fingers. You can zoom in to the streets and cities on the radar and it is very accurate.

Going back to the home page you can scroll to the videos tab. Here you will find all of our videos from our recently updated weather forecasts. We make sure to keep our videos updated on the hour.

On our home page we also have a daily forecast and an hourly forecast. I hope you enjoy the WKRG Weather app and stay safe out there!

