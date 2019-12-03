Turkeys spotted roaming around Bellingrath Road after Thanksgiving

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The week after Thanksgiving, someone spotted some loose turkeys roaming around the area of Bellingrath Road and Helen Drive.

Ironically, Bellingrath is not too far from Fowl River. Were the turkeys out celebrating the fact they survived Thanksgiving, or were they lost from someone’s home?

The woman who took the videos wrote a Facebook post about them saying: “Someone in the area of Bellingrath and Helen must be missing their Turkeys. If you are in the area and have Turkeys please check. They have been roaming around for at least a week. I don’t want them to get hurt.”