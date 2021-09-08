Tunnel to Towers Run 2021 set for Saturday, September 11

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Runners will gather at U.S.S. Alabama Battleship Memorial Park Saturday for the start–and the finish–of this year’s Tunnel to Towers Run. The run is returning after a two-year hiatus. The run is a memorial to New York Firefighter Stephen Siller, who lost his life on September 11, 2001, after putting on his turn-out gear and running through to Brooklyn Battery Tunnel to join his unit at the twin towers.

The Tunnel to Towers Run is intended to honor first responders, remember 9-11, and raise money for the Tunnel to Towers programs.

The run kicks off at 8 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 11 at Battleship Park. Runners will run through the Bankhead Tunnel. This year there will be a turn-around in downtown Mobile and runners will run back through the Bankhead Tunnel to finish at the battleship.

Online registration is open but will be closing Thursday, Sept. 9th. Here is a link to register.