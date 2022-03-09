MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The National Weather Service in Mobile has confirmed that an EF1 tornado touched down in the early hours of Tuesday morning.

The tornado touched down on Lakefront Court where it created minor tree damage before heading Northeast. The tornado then hit a home at the intersection of Lakefront Drive and Dogwood Circle. It continued Northeast until it started to weaken once it crossed Scenic View Drive.

The tornado then increased in strength again at Busby Road. It then lifted once it was Northeast of Busby Road before crossing Schmidt Lane or Johnson Road, where no damage was found.