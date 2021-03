MOBILE COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — Bellingrath Gardens and Home is no longer hosting the Mobile County Health Department COVID-19 vaccination clinics. The Mobile County Health Department moved the clinic to the Coastal Response Center located at 7385 Highway 188, Coden, Al 36523.

The Gardens and Home will no longer be closed to the public on March 23, 2021.

For details about the vaccination clinics, please contact the Mobile County Health Department at 251-410-6243, or visit mchdcares.com.