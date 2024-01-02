MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Firefighters stayed busy Tuesday morning battling a blaze that gutted a travel trailer.

Firefighters were called out to a mobile home park on Dawes Road at about 8:30 this morning.

Several crews crowded the narrow dirt and paved road that led to the trailer. The blaze appeared to be confined to one unit.

The mobile home park owner says the trailer was occupied during the fire, but no one was hurt.

The fire’s cause is under investigation, but the result is clear: it appears to be a total loss.

No other trailers or property at the park appeared to be damaged by the fire.