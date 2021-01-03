Tuberville joins electoral college challenge claiming voter fraud

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Congress is set to solidify the presidential election results with the electoral college certification process on Jan. 6th but not without an obstacle coming from a group of republicans.

Lawmakers across the country from eleven different states including Ted Cruz and most recently Alabama senator-elect Tommy Tuberville have released statements challenging the presidential election results claiming voter fraud. We spoke to Mobilians today on both sides of the challenge. Some were excited as they believe the fraud to be true and others were not, including Wendell Berry. “If this is indeed a democracy and the people have spoken, then let the people’s voice be the final word.If there is voter fraud then there needs to be some quantifiable evidence that is widely accepted, otherwise it’s just a ploy,” said Berry.

Evidence is the very thing the challenging group say they have. in part of that statement sent out said, “Ideally, the courts would have heard evidence and resolved these claims of serious election fraud. Twice, the Supreme Court had the opportunity to do so; twice, the Court declined…support of election integrity should not be a partisan issue.”

Also in the statement, they mention other elections with voter fraud and how these allegations need to be taken seriously but again some think these allegations aren’t grounded. “I think that speaks more to the allegiance to one’s part over principle. It doesn’t matter if you are republican or democratic. If you believe in the constitution then you have to allow for the process to be what the process is.” Berry said.

The vote is set for this upcoming Wednesday to solidify the results, if they do not they will have to proceed with a full investigation into those election fraud allegations.

