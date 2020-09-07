True crime podcast does deep-dive on Danniella Vian case

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — A recent episode of a true crime podcast does a deep-dive on one of Mobile’s most high profile, recent, missing person cases. Saturday’s episode of the “Casefile” podcast profiled Danniella Vian. The young mother went missing in the summer of 2018. Her body and car were found nearly a year later in the waters of Bayou Sara.

The 90-minute piece explores the case in great detail including Vian’s early life and what brought her to Mobile. Family and friends still have lingering questions about how she ended up in the water that night. You can listen to the show here.