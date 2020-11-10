Truck stuck under trees near Dauphin Island Parkway

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — A truck became stuck under some trees near Dauphin Island Parkway Tuesday after making a sharp turn.
The incident happened off of Halls Mill Road onto McVey.
ALGO posted the following at 10:20 AM.
LATEST STORIES:
- Mississippi’s Asya Branch makes history with Miss USA win
- GM to hire 3,000 mostly remote jobs. Here’s what they are looking for
- LIVE: President-elect Biden to speak on Affordable Care Act as Supreme Court considers its fate
- 20,000 Christmas trees damaged this hurricane season, but Fish River Trees ready for opening day
- 16-year-old charged with murder of 19-year-old in Alabama