Truck stuck under trees near Dauphin Island Parkway

Mobile County

by:

Posted: / Updated:

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — A truck became stuck under some trees near Dauphin Island Parkway Tuesday after making a sharp turn.

The incident happened off of Halls Mill Road onto McVey.

ALGO posted the following at 10:20 AM.

LATEST STORIES:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the WKRG Weather APP for iOS Download the WKRG Weather APP for Android
Download the WKRG News APP for iOS Download the WKRG News APP for Android

Latest Videos

More Video

More Local News

Trending Stories