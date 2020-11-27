Truck stranded in Mobile Bay off causeway

Mobile County

by:

Posted: / Updated:

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — A white truck was stranded in the bay off the causeway Friday morning after a man drove off the road.

One westbound lane on the causeway was closed as crews worked to remove the truck.

There are no reported injuries.

LATEST STORIES:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the WKRG Weather APP for iOS Download the WKRG Weather APP for Android
Download the WKRG News APP for iOS Download the WKRG News APP for Android

Latest Videos

More Video

More Local News

Trending Stories