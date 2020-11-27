Truck stranded in Mobile Bay off causeway

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — A white truck was stranded in the bay off the causeway Friday morning after a man drove off the road.
One westbound lane on the causeway was closed as crews worked to remove the truck.
There are no reported injuries.
