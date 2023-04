Update: Truck cleared from tunnel and traffic moving again by noon.

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Eastbound traffic through the Bankhead Tunnel in Mobile was stalled late Friday morning when a truck too tall for the tunnel crashed into it.

WKRG News 5 caught the wreck on an ALGO Traffic live camera.

At 11:26 a.m., crews were working to clear the scene. All eastbound traffic through the Bankhead was blocked by the wreck.

