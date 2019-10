DAUPHIN ISLAND, Ala. (WKRG) — Dauphin Island Police tells News 5 that a truck crashed on the causeway headed to the island Tuesday.

The call came in around 12:20 p.m. These are photos from a viewer. You can see the truck on its side with damage. There is no word yet on how many people were in the cab of the truck but we are told everyone is OK.

Photo Courtesy: Paul Spano

