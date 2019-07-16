Father, son survive fire after truck crashes into DIP gas pump

UPDATE: 8:33 AM MFRD continues to investigate this incident:

MOBILE, Ala. – At approximately 3:23 hours, Mobile Fire-Rescue Department companies were dispatched to the Exxon/Clark Convenience Store at 1725 Dauphin Island Parkway for reports of a fuel pump on fire. Callers reported that a pick-up truck struck a fuel pump and caught fire.







Upon arrival on scene, the crew of Engine 16 confirmed a vehicle fire at a single fuel pump. Fire personnel quickly began fire attack operations to suppress flames and secure the area.







The fire was contained to the single fuel pump and vehicle without any extension. No injuries have been reported from the incident, and an investigation is underway to determine how the accident happened. MFRD News release

UPDATE: 4:42 AM No one was hurt in the crash. We spoke with the driver who said he was turning to avoid hitting another vehicle at the gas station and had seconds to get out before the truck was consumed by flames. His 10-year-old son was also inside. Neither were injured. The driver said survival instinct kicked in.

“Kind of scary but it wasn’t very scary you just had to do what you had to do in the moment,” said Richard Bowman. “We had about five seconds to get out of that truck.” An official on the scene said gas pumps have an automatic shutoff system in the event of a crash and it appears this safety mechanism was working properly this morning.

ORIGINAL STORY:MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — A truck crashed into a gas pump at the Exxon station on Dauphin Island Parkway sparking a large fire early Tuesday morning. The smoldering pickup can be seen surrounded by firefighters from Mobile Fire Rescue.

It happened around 3:15 am. No word yet on if anyone was hurt or what may have caused it. Traffic was blocked briefly but now is moving in both directions.