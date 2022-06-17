MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — A fire broke out at a downtown Mobile gas station around noon on Friday and was quickly extinguished by responding crews.
Mobile Fire-Rescue responded to the Exxon station at 420 N. Water St. where they found a Ford truck and a fuel pump on fire. The fire was under control by 12:10 p.m., according to MFR.
The fire and the response backed up traffic on Water Street. It is currently unknown how the fire started
