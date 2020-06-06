Tropical Storm Cristobal Shelters in Mobile County

Unedited press release from Mobile County

Starting Saturday, June 6, 2020, the Mobile Chapter of the American Red Cross (ARC) will open one shelter, for Mobile County residents who do not feel safe staying in their homes during the threat of Tropical Storm Cristobal.

The shelter location will be:

Theodore High School

6201 Swedletown Road

Theodore, AL 36582

Residents who live in areas prone to flooding or storm surges and those living in mobile homes should take advantage of sheltering in a safe location.

Registration will be open on June 6, 2020, from 4:30 p.m. to 8:00 p.m.

All clients are required to wear a mask, and will be screened prior to entering the shelter.

Bring all medications and personal items that may be required for each family member.

