MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Troopers with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency arrested a Daphne man after authorities say he led them on a chase with stolen guns.

Joshua Q. Johnson, 27, was arrested after troopers attempted to stop him for speeding. Johnson, the alleged driver of the car, did not stop and led troopers on a chase along the U.S. 90 Causeway in Baldwin County.

According to troopers, while they were trying to stop the car, guns were seen being thrown out of the windows. The chase ended at Bizeell Avenue near Pecan Street in Mobile County. Troopers “apprehended the driver of the vehicle and the three other occupants fled on foot,” according to a news release from the ALEA.

Troopers were able to recover three guns, two were double-barrel Savage Arms 20-gauge shotguns and the other was a Winchester 16-gauge shotgun.

Investigators believe the shotgun was stolen and are asking for help in finding the owner of the guns. One gun has the initials “WML” written on it. If you have any information about this case, call the Mobile Highway Patrol at 251-660-2300.