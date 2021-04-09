Troopers investigating crash involving a motorcycle on Lott Road

MOBILE COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — Alabama Law Enforcement Agency troopers are investigating an accident involving a motorcycle that occurred on Lott Road Thursday evening.

Troopers responded to the two-vehicle crash at approximately 8:02 p.m. on Alabama 217/Lott Road near Cayton Road, in Mobile County.

Troopers say Jefferey P. Ramsey, 28, of Jacksonville, Fla. was injured when the 2005 Harley Davidson motorcycle he was riding collided with a 2019 Nissan Versa driven by Priscilla H. Neuhalfen, 63, of Eight Mile. Both Ramsey and Neuhalfen were injured as a result of the crash and taken to a local hospital for treatment.

Troopers continue to investigate the accident.

