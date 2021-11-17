Trombone Shorty to headline MoonPie Over Mobile New Year’s Celebration

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — MoonPie Over Mobile has announced on Nov. 17 that Trombone Shorty and Orleans Avenue will headline this year’s New Year’s Eve celebration.

MoonPie Over Mobile, which was cancelled last year due to COVID-19, is coming back strong with a “hard edged funk band that employs brass-band beats, rock dynamics and improvisation in a jazz tradition,” according to a news release from MoonPie Over Mobile.

This year’s event will feature:

A resolution wall

Cutting of the world’s largest edible MoonPie

A second line parade led by Port City Secondliners and the Jukebox Brass Band

Performances from Trombone Shorty and Orleans Avenue

The event will wrap up with the dropping of the 12-foot electronic MoonPie from RSA Trustmark Skyrise, followed by a fireworks display at midnight, according to the release.

The free event will be held in Downtown Mobile on New Year’s Eve from 8 p.m. to midnight.

The opening act for Shorty and Orleans Avenue is to be announced, according to the release.

For more information about the event, click here.