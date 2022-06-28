MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Mobile Police Department responded to three “shots fired” scenes Monday, June 27. Police said in a news release that none resulted in injuries and all are still under investigation.

At around 5:20 p.m. on the 2500 block of Government Boulevard, officers of the MPD arrived on the scene where police said people in two vehicles were shooting at each other. Police said they found bullet holes in an unoccupied car in the Neighborhood Walmart parking lot. One of the cars involved in the back-and-forth shooting was found on Florida Street and Dauphin Street with no one in it.

At about 9:05 p.m. Monday night, officers were called to St. Jefferson Apartments (812 Texas Street) after reports of shots fired, according to the release. An apartment and three vehicles were hit by gunfire. None of the three cars had people inside of them, according to a release.

Roughly 15 minutes at about 9:20 p.m., MPD officers responded to the 600 block of Marine Street after shots were heard in the area. That’s less than half a mile from the Texas Street shooting. Officers responding to Marine Street discovered “unknown subjects” shooting in the area where the call was made. One of the cars was hit by bullets, according to a release.