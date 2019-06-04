Trial set for former daycare worker accused of leaving child in hot van

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — A trial date is set for a former daycare employee accused of leaving a little boy in a hot daycare van then dumping his body at the side of the road.

Valarie Patterson will head to court Nov. 4. The District Attorney’s Office tells us she and her lawyer denied a blind plea on Tuesday afternoon. This would have avoided her case going to trial if she pleaded guilty to her charges of manslaughter and abuse of a corpse.

Patterson was an employee of Community Nursery and Preschool Academy on Hillcrest Road when 5-year old Kamden Johnson was found dead on Demotripolis Road in August 2017. Investigators say Patterson was supposed to be looking after him.

Christine Hernandez, Patterson’s lawyer, tells us 5-year old Kamden Johnson’s autopsy results came back ‘inconclusive.’

Her lawyer insists that she is innocent of her charges. But, prosecutors say Patterson, who has a lengthy arrest record, left Johnson in a hot daycare van on Aug. 21, 2017, then allegedly dumped his body at the side of the road.

An inspection report shows the daycare was inspected just two days after Kamden was found dead. The facility was cited for 23 violations from the Alabama Department of Human Resources.

The daycare property on Hillcrest Road is now an empty, dirt lot. However, it still has several locations open in Mobile.

“It is a complete tragedy any time a child dies. We’re just looking forward to having Ms. Patterson brought to justice,” Assistant District Attorney Keith Blackwood tells News 5.

She is currently out on bond.