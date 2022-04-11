MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The trial for the man accused of raping a Spring Hill College student has been pushed to June.

Vassil Kokali was in court on Monday for the trial that was set to get underway but the judge decided to delay the trial until June 7.

Kokali’s attorney, Megan Doggett, said the trial was delayed because of some evidence that still needs to be reviewed. She also said the victim in the case has warrants for allegedly harassing witnesses in the case that need to be served.

The incident stems from a sexual assault that was reported on Spring Hill College’s campus in March 2021.

Kokali has previously plead not guilty.

Doggett said Kokali’s family flew in from Italy for the trial that was set to get underway on Monday.

Doggett is hopeful the trial will get underway on June 7. The defense has repeatedly requested a speedy trial.

Kokali remains out of jail on bond.