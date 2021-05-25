Trial begins for woman charged with capital murder in Christmas Eve death of 15-year-old Baker High School student

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – The jury trial for the woman charged with capital murder in the death of Jakory Smith, 15, began on Tuesday.

Prosecutors and the defense gave their opening statements for the jury before the state began calling witnesses to the stand.

Smith, who was 15-years-old at the time of his death, was shot while he was sleeping on his sister’s couch at an apartment complex in Mobile on December 24, 2018.

During their opening statement, the prosecution argued Smith was shot because Nelson was having a feud with his sister who was living in the apartment complex. Smith’s sister is the wife of Nelson’s child’s father.

The sister and Nelson had reportedly gotten into a physical fight the day prior to Smith’s death.

The defense said Nelson never intended to harm anyone during their opening statement.

The trial will continue this week.