MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Opening statements are expected to begin in the murder trial of a man accused of killing his mother back in 2017. Clarke Raines allegedly strangled Kay Raines and buried her body in a wooded area in Baldwin County. Her body was discovered weeks later in a shallow grave between Spanish Fort and Stockton.

Kay Raines went missing in early 2017. Friends organized a search for her after she wasn’t seen after a trip to Biloxi. At the time, friends of Kay Raines pointed out that Clarke Raines was conspicuously absent from their informal search effort.

From the moment Kay Raines went missing, people close to her were convinced her son had something to do with it. Friends of Kay describe Clarke Raines as a young man who could switch from being a petulant child to mean and violent at any moment. Some just stayed away while Clarke was around. Clarke Raines has an arrest record stretching back more than a decade with arrests in Walton County Florida and Okaloosa County for crimes like burglary, domestic violence, and trying to fraudulently obtain a controlled substance. Before his mother’s death, Raines was also arrested in Mobile for allegedly breaking the windows of a neighbor’s home.