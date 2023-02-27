MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Jury selection continues Tuesday for a former Mobile neurosurgeon charged with murder.

Jonathan Nakhla is accused of driving drunk and speeding and causing a crash that killed his passenger.

The judge released the jury panel Monday evening, and they’ve been asked to return for more questioning from the defense attorney’s side Tuesday morning. There is a gag order in the trial, meaning WKRG cannot speak with the District Attorney’s office or the defense attorneys during the trial.

Jonathan Nakhla is accused of speeding and driving under the influence in the crash that killed 24-year-old Samantha Thomas.

Nakhla his family and lawyers entered the courtroom on the mezzanine of Government Plaza Monday morning.

Samantha Thomas’ family was also in the courtroom Monday.

Attorneys are selecting the jury from a large panel, they’re questioning 60 people to fit the jury. Former District attorney Ashley Rich is trying this case, in a new role at the district attorney’s office, as an assistant district attorney.

The crash happened on August 1st, 2020, on the west I-65 service road near Airport Boulevard. Thomas was a passenger in the car.

Nakhla was a neurosurgeon with Mobile Infirmary at the time of the crash, he was fired from his position after he was charged with manslaughter. Charges against Nakhla were upgraded to murder in September of 2021.

During previous court hearings, traffic homicide investigators testified Nakhla and Thomas were drinking at the pool of the apartment complex where they both lived shortly before the crash.

The investigator said Nakhla told him he and Thomas were going to get ice cream from a fast-food restaurant.

Prosecutors said the data recorder from Nakhla’s luxury sports car recorded him driving 138 miles per hour on the Service Road. They said Nakhla’s blood alcohol concentration was above the legal limit of .08.

The Defense has previously maintained there was no proof alcohol played a role in the crash.

The investigator also testified First responders said Nakhla made comments about his car and his “very expensive” watch, not appearing to be sad about the death.

The DA’s office did the majority of the questioning Monday, asking if the panel members have been arrested for a DUI or even gotten speeding tickets. The trial is expected to last most of two weeks but could go into three weeks.

The judge told the jury he believes the jury will be seated Tuesday.