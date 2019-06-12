TREND ALERT: Axe throwing in Mobile by Fall 2019

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – Heads Up! The viral trend of “axe throwing” is coming to Mobile. Civil Axe Throwing out of Huntsville tells News 5 they will be expanding to the Port City in 2019.





Scott Brewster, Vice President of Sales and Marketing, says they are working to lease a location in downtown and be open by late summer to early this fall. Civil Axe already has locations in Huntsville, Montgomery, and Birmingham.

Brewster says Axe throwing costs $20 per person for one hour. There are discounts for larger groups.

With building plans being sorted out, there is no opening date set yet by the company.

For more information on Civil Axe Throwing, click here.