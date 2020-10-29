Trees, power lines down throughout Citronelle after Zeta

CITRONELLE, Ala. (WKRG) — One of the areas hit hard during Hurricane Zeta Wednesday night was Citronelle. The damage was described as a “war zone” by the police chief.

There is some sort of damage in Citronelle pretty much everywhere you go. The majority of the damage, trees that have been knocked down by Zeta’s winds. Several homes have trees that fell on them.

“The whole house shook and you heard a big boom,” said Samantha Galbreath.

Galbreath and her family were home when a tree crashed through their roof. She says they’re lucky they are all ok.

“Didn’t expect five big trees, lost half the barn, pool is gone, trampoline, tore up the house, tore up the rood on the house,” she said. Five trees fell around their property.

One of the trees crashed through their roof and the ceiling fell onto her 6-month-old baby’s bed. “We now have a skylight in the baby’s room,” she said.

The baby was not sleeping there at the time, Galbreath and her family were all huddled together in a different room.

“I think I kind of went numb. I was just freaking out I was like ‘grab my babies’ that’s all i could think of,” said Galbreath.

Strong winds from Zeta knocked down trees around the city, tearing down power lines. At one point overnight, the mayor of Citronelle asked Alabama Power to kill the power grid to ensure the safety of first responders.

“We’ve had a long, rough night, we have worked several wrecks with trees being down, we have transported a lot of people,” said Citronelle Police Chief Tyler Norris.

As the cleanup process begins, Galbreath is grateful it wasn’t worse.

“Hope everybody else is safe cause we were lucky. House was not lucky. We were lucky,” said Galbreath.

At least two people had to be rescued from their home after a tree fell on it. They were taken to the hospital.

