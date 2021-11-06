Tree lighting ceremony to be held in Mobile

Mobile County
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The City of Mobile is holding a Lighting of the Tree Ceremony Nov. 19 for Mobile residents.

The event will feature:

  • A DJ and live music performances
  • Holiday Vendors 
  • Food Trucks

Santa Claus will also be making a special appearance at the event, according to a Facebook post from the City of Mobile.

The event will be held from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. at Mardi Gras Park in Mobile.

The tree lighting ceremony will be held at 6:30 p.m.

Maska are not required, but they are encouraged, according to the release.

