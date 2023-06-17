IRVINGTON, Ala. (WKRG) — A family in Irvington is thankful they weren’t hurt after a tree fell on their home during a severe storm. The National Weather Service issued a tornado warning early Saturday morning as the storm moved over the Goleman’s family home on Ginkle Road South. The tree fell on the east side of the house where Christopher Goleman typically spends most of his time.

“I pretty much stay in this side of the house. So it was very surprising. As you can see, I’m thankful I got up and moved to the other side of the house at the time that I did,” said Goleman. “At the beginning, it was more or less rain and a little bit of wind. And then when I stood up and walked in to get my parents, I started hearing a loud rumble. I could distinctively hear a tree falling but I couldn’t tell what was going on at the time. And as the rumble picked up, I heard a silence afterward. It went completely silent.” The National Weather Service is expected to visit the property to determine if the damage was caused by a tornado.