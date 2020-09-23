Tree crushes man’s two cars in Semmes

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Nearly one week after Hurricane Sally, people are still working on clearing debris off their homes, and out of their yards. For one man in Semmes, he’s still working on uncovering two of his cars hit when a tree fell down in the storm.

Tony Moberg saw the tree when he opened his door for the first time after Hurricane Sally. He said, “It’s the only thing I saw… You couldn’t see nothing else… It had to be some strong wind to blow that tree down.”

His two cars now sit under the tree that stood in the backyard of the house he’s lived in for more than 40 years. “Totaled. They’re lost,” he said.

Moberg told WKRG News 5, his insurance will not pay enough for him to be able to replace both cars. He said, “So I’ll just take the loss and enjoy this part of life. It’s the bad part, but it’s part of life.”

He’s optimistic despite this being another blow in 2020. Moberg told us he and his eight dogs, including Moe and Beel, are alone now. He lost his wife earlier this year.

He said he’s still not had any luck finding any help to remove the tree. Moberg said, “But I’ll get it off! …I’ll run out of money, but that’s alright too. When I was born in this world, I didn’t have a nickel.”

