MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Are you traveling for the holidays, but avoiding the airport? WKRG took a look at the cheapest gas stations and fuel prices in Mobile as over “54 million Americans are expected to travel at least 50 miles from their homes for Thanksgiving.”

According to AAA, the national average for regular gas/gallon is $3.609, for mid-grade it is $4.066 and for premium it is $4.379. All of which are below the monthly averages from October.

10 cheapest gas stations and (regular) fuel prices in Mobile

Costco (Tingle Circle W) — $2.79 Sam’s Club (E I-65 Service Rd.) — $2.79 Walmart (University Blvd.) — $2.81 Pride (Moffett Rd.) — $2.81 Clark (Moffett Rd.) — $2.82 Shell & Circle K (University Blvd.) — $2.82 Circle K (Dauphin St.) — $2.83 Exxon & Circle K (Moffett Rd.) — $2.84 Zippy Mart (Three Notch Rd.) — $2.85 Shell & Circle K (Spring Hill Ave.) — $2.85

In the state of Alabama, the average price is $3.186, just below the national mark. WKRG also took a look at the average price of gas in surrounding counties around Mobile.

County Price Mobile $3.169 Baldwin $3.180 Escambia $3.231 Conecuh $3.392 Monroe $3.258 Clarke $3.368 Washington $3.363 All figures taken from https://gasprices.aaa.com/?state=AL