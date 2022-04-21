PRICHARD, Ala. (WKRG) — The City of Prichard is experiencing trash pick delays.

Currently, the Prichard Public Works Department does not have enough resources to “support trash collection,” according to a news release from the Prichard Public Works Department. The City is working to fix the delays and normal trash collection should return to normal in about 30 days.

Prichard Public works is also asking residents to be patient as the city works to resume normal pickup schedules.

“We are confident that our trash collections will return to their regular schedules real soon.” Prichard Public Works Department

If you have any questions about trash collections, call 251-452-7841.