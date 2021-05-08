Trash Free Waters Day in Mobile

MONROE COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) -- A man described by the Monroe County Sheriff as a "self-proclaimed contractor" was arrested by deputies this week. Authorities arrested 58-year-old John McCarthy according to a sheriff's office Facebook post made Thursday. The post said McCarthy was charged with 2nd-degree theft by deception, attempting to elude, and resisting arrest.

A post from last week claimed John McCarthy had been scamming people in Monroe County for years by taking money for construction work and running off with it. The sheriff's office says he also has warrants in Clarke, Mobile and Tuscaloosa Counties.