MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Volunteers were on foot and on the water. People gathered at Tricentennial Park Saturday for “Trash Free Waters Day” in Mobile. It’s a partnership between the City of Mobile, Mobile Baykeeper and funded by an EPA grant. Organizers say litter that drifts into local waterways can impact sea life and the wider environment. This is the second in a series of weekend anti-litter events hosted by the City of Mobile. Next Saturday, May 15th a group will meet at Baumhauer-Randle Park for cleanup there and in the surrounding neighborhoods.

