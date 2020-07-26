Transit union president in Mobile awaits COVID-19 test results after family tests positive

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The president of the Amalgamated Transit Union in Mobile is awaiting his COVID-19 test results and he expects it to be positive after his wife and daughter tested positive.

Antonie Maiben is also a mechanic for WAVE and wants the city to shut down all bus services.

“Right now the transit system is not safe,” Maiben said.

His wife also works at WAVE.

“She went and tested..her and my daughter..at the testing site..they both are positive and we all stay in the same house so it’ll be hard to say I’m not positive too especially with all of us in the same household,” Maiben said.

He estimates between 20 and 30 drivers are not working out of a total of 100 employees. They’re either out right now with COVID-19 or waiting on their test results. He says eight or nine employees tested positive this month and one man is in the hospital.

“Our cases our steady growing everyday..we’re doubling and tripling cases and with things like this going on, to me, it’s negligent,” Maiben said.

Some buses are still running but he said all services should be shut down now to stop the spread.

After a Pensacola bus driver died last week, he’s afraid to see that happen in Mobile.

“This is really sad because that’s what I’m afraid is going to happen here..not just one of the members..one of the clients could end up getting sick and dying from this,” he said.

As of now, WAVE says most routes are suspended until August 3.

