Transit Awareness Day Sunday

Mobile County

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — If you’re looking for something to do today, the WAVE Transit System might be your ticket. Officials are holding their annual “Transit Awareness Day”.

That’s happening from 2 to 6 at the James Seals Community Center. The above video is from 2018. Basketball games are part of the fun including a wheelchair basketball exhibition game with the Mobile Patriots.

“The purpose of Transit Awareness Day is to educate the community on the importance of both public and private transportation as well as showcase various social service providers throughout the City of Mobile,” said a news release.

