MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — A new tourist attraction for downtown Mobile might be ready by the fall.

“Tram the Town” repurposes old movie studio tour vehicles for tours around the city. Tram the Town is in its infant stages–one step that could be coming soon is getting approval from the Mobile City council.

Right now these trams are being cleaned and refurbished. Once the painting and branding is done, Tram the Town should be ready to go through town. Right now the vehicles are sitting outside a home in midtown while being worked on. They used to shuttle tourists around Universal studios in the 60s They could start running in October. Co-owner Scott Tindle says there’s a need for something like this–families are always looking for something to do with out-of-town guests.

“Whether it’s touring we create like a haunted tram or Christmas, many of the things we’ve done in the past or it’s customizing it for what people want, with these vehicles there’s much more diversity in the use cases,” said Tindle. Tram the Town is brought to you by some of the same folks that ran Gulf Coast Ducks in Mobile for a time. These vehicles offer more mobility than the duck boats, they expect to have rates around $20 for adults and $10 for children. For more information check their Facebook page.