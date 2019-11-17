Train fire reported in Creola

UPDATE 6:15 AM: According to a Facebook post from Creola Fire they were called to a fire at SSAB for a train car on fire at about 4:30 this morning. The post says

the Emergency Response Team had the fire under control and we stood by for assistance. No injuries were reported on scene and all units returned to service.

ORIGINAL STORY: CREOLA, Ala. (WKRG) — Firefighters in Creola are responding to a train fire this morning. Reportedly a car on the train has caught fire near Highway 43.

No word yet on a cause or if anyone is hurt.