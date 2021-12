MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — A group known for setting up runs is now looking for equipment that’s on the run. A social media post by Port City Pacers Friday evening says someone stole their trailer.

According to the post “the trailer is a vital part of our race productions, and we would love to have it back.” The Port City Pacers is a Mobile running club that sets up several events annually including the Azalea Trail Run.